McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

MGRC opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.