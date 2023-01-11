Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 176 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 229,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

