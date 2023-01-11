Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of analysts have commented on MCG shares. Bank of America cut Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Membership Collective Group

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 22,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,081 shares in the company, valued at $127,040.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring purchased 22,981 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,040.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,718.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 380,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,125. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 11.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 510,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

MCG stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $303.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.93. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.