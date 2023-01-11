Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

META opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $336.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,497,572 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

