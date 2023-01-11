MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.82. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $11,722,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

