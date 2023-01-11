Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.
Shares of V opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.08. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $416.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
