ML & R Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

XOM opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $453.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.