Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $169,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $250,000.

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ RUM opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

