Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

