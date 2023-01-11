Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 3,526.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock worth $480,388 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

