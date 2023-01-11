Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.