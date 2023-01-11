Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $26,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 107,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 97,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.