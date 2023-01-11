Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $37,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1,445.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROK opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $339.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average of $241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.