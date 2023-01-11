Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $43,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $160.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44.

