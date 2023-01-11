Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

AMP stock opened at $319.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.