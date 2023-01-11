Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

