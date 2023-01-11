Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $33,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Mplx Trading Down 0.5 %

MPLX opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

