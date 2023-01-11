Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 255,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

