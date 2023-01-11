Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 65 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 260.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GWW opened at $563.92 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $580.49 and its 200-day moving average is $543.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

