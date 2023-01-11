Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,762 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

