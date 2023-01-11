Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,730 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

