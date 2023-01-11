Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 352 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $66,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $6,011,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

