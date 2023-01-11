Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 361 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

NYSE APAM opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

