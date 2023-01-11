Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $544.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.64.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

