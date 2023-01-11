Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $27,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

