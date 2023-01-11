Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

