MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.1 %
MGI stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.06. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
