MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

MGI stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.06. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 702,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 170,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

