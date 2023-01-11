Monique S. Matheson Sells 5,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NKE opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $153.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

