Morgan Stanley Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.65. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.