Morgan Stanley Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $145.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.44.

NYSE FDX opened at $188.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $260.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

