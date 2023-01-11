Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MPLX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.