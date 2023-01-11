M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

