M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.55.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

