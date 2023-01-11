Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,374.00

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,374 ($16.74) and last traded at GBX 1,370.52 ($16.70), with a volume of 11186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,368 ($16.67).
Murray International Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,253.33.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
