Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
