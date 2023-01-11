Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.