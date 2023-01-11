Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,016.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,016.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $105,516.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,716 shares of company stock worth $1,590,467. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 234.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.