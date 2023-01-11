National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.