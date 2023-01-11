National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.