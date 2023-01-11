nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,792 shares of company stock worth $486,128 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $55.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

