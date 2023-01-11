NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.
NETSTREIT Stock Performance
NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
