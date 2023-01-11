NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,846 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.