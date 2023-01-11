New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Residential Investment by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $1,996,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

