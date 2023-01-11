New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $9.85 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

