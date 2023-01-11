New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 20,165 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

