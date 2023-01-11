New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 321 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Republic Services worth $28,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RSG opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.