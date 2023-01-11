New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

