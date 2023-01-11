New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,558 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of MSCI worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $488.08 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $568.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

