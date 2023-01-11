New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,069 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 118,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,842,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

