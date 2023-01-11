New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

FAST stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

