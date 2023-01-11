New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $33,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $319.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

