New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

GPN opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

