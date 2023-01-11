New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $29,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,584.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,428.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,295.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

